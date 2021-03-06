Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 64.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE SOR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.02. 9,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $43.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
