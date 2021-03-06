Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 64.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.02. 9,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 271.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 483,823 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

