Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Decreases By 28.5%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,212,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 28th total of 4,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.

SOHOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Get SOHO China alerts:

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.