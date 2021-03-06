Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Decreases By 28.5%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,212,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 28th total of 4,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.
SOHOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
SOHO China Company Profile
