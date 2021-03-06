Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases By 88.8%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 28th total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

BSRR stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

