Short Interest in Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Grows By 73.6%

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Phosphate stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,492. Phosphate has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Phosphate
