Short Interest in Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Grows By 73.6%

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Phosphate stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,492. Phosphate has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Phosphate alerts:

About Phosphate

Phosphate Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc is based in Madison, Mississippi.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.