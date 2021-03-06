Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Decreases By 30.0%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,050,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 34,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% during the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,928,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

PBR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,600,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,933,340. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.