Short Interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Drops By 24.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 28th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 569,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

