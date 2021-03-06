Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declines By 21.1%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $36,908.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,401.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mid-Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB remained flat at $$15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

