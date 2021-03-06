Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 57.9%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,109. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.