Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 43.6%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KZR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 524,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

