Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Grows By 60.0%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter.

JHI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

