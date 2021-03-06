Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Grows By 56.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

