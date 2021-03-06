Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Decreases By 33.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 65,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
