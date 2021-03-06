Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Decreases By 33.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IVDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 65,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

