Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Expands By 47.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,629. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

