Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Decreases By 36.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.42. 144,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

