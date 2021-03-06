Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Increases By 37.6%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXPLF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.