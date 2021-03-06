Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases By 65.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 4,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

