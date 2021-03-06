Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases By 65.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 4,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.46.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
