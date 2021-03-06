Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Rises By 33.0%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GEENQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

