Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Rises By 66.1%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,462. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

