Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Increases By 70.2%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 28th total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,473. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

