Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Drops By 33.1%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDIV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 89,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

