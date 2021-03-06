Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Increases By 55.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 16,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,676. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

