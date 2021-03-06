Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 40.6%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNWB stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

