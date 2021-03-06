Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Declines By 29.2%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
About EV Biologics
