Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Declines By 29.2%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

