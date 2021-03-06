Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 23.6%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 1,830,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,624. The company has a market cap of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.