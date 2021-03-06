Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Decreases By 32.1%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 1,497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 678.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on DREUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

