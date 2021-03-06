Short Interest in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Increases By 41.4%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.