Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Expands By 46.2%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:COSM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $109,715.50.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

