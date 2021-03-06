Short Interest in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Increases By 60.8%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CMLF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,837. CM Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

