Short Interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Expands By 73.5%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 28th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLII. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

