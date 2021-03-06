Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Declines By 39.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on CareRx in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CareRx alerts:

Shares of CHHHF opened at $4.45 on Friday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

CareRx Corporation provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. As of August 13, 2020, it served approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.