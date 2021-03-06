Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Drops By 24.0%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 21,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

