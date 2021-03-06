Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 39.8%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $154.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

