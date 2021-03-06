Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Rises By 100.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Bitcoin Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.