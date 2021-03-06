Short Interest in Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Decreases By 27.5%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNAUF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Battle North Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

BNAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Battle North Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company.

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

