Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 41.2%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 99.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $949.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

