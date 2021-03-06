Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Expands By 67.9%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 28th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $44.92 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

