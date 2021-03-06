Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Increases By 54.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the January 28th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 16,506 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $40,934.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

