Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £314.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. Devro plc has a 12-month low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 201.39 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Devro plc (DVO.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Devro plc (DVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.37%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).

About Devro plc (DVO.L)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

