Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 5.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $270,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE SHOP traded down $18.43 on Friday, hitting $1,131.01. 3,943,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,098.91. The company has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.39, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.