Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SIOPF remained flat at $$3.08 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

