Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SIOPF remained flat at $$3.08 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.
About Shimao Group
