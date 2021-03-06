SHIELD Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. SHIELD has a market cap of $325,177.07 and approximately $690.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.40 or 0.03148996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00372862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01022219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00423617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.