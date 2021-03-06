Shane Emswiler Sells 3,254 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. 937,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 592.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

