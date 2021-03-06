Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

