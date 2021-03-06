SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,055 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

