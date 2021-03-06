SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,336 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

