SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aramark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

ARMK opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

