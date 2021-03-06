SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Saia by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $227.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

