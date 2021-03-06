SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $93.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

