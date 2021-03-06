SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $298,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

