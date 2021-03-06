SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $274,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.